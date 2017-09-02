More Videos

Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding 2:24

Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding

Pause
Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder 2:07

Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder

Family of victim in Henson Avenue homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Avenue homicide says he ran with bad crowd

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse 2:35

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse

What's a balloon meister? Find out here. 1:22

What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

Blue Devils cheer with their team Fat Heads 2:05

Blue Devils cheer with their team Fat Heads

Benefactors help Columbus Tech students reach for the stars 1:46

Benefactors help Columbus Tech students reach for the stars

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’ 0:40

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

Spotliight on Daniel Rhodes, online seller 1:53

Spotliight on Daniel Rhodes, online seller

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Sept. 2 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 3:03

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Sept. 2 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

  • Shannon Phillips talks about addiction recovery

    Shannon Phillips suffered sexual abuse and drug addiction but got help at Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus, Ga., where she now works.

Shannon Phillips talks about addiction recovery

Shannon Phillips suffered sexual abuse and drug addiction but got help at Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus, Ga., where she now works.
Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com