Couple charged, authorities seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

November 06, 2017 12:45 PM

A Griffin couple was charged with trafficking cocaine after local and federal authorities seized $1.5 million worth of the drug that was being stored at two locations.

More than 50 pounds of cocaine and a half million in cash was seized at a 100-acre farm on Head Road and at the High Falls house where Cupertino Mendoza and Iartina Alvizo Zapata lived, according to a Facebook post by the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

The Nov. 1 drug bust was made by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the special operations division of the sheriff’s office.

In addition to the drugs and money, four vehicles, a skid steer and a cattle trailer also were seized after it was learned that the items were involved in drug distribution, according to the post.

Mendoza and Zapata were each charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of a vehicle with a false compartment.

“We will continue to work cooperatively with local, state, and federal agencies to eradicate drugs from our county," Sheriff Darrell Dix said in the post. “If you are drug dealer in Spalding County, we look forward to seeing you soon.”

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334

