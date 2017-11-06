‘He’s dead. They robbed him,’ friends said at bloody west Macon crime scene

More Videos 2:46 See how Te Amo Tea in Uptown Columbus makes its signature drinks Pause 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:35 Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 2:44 Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade 2:06 Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant. 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:14 The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 1:19 MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating a homicide at 4432 Pharr Ave. where a man was found dead Monday morning, November 6, 2017. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said blood was around the white male victim whose identity was not immediately released. Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating a homicide at 4432 Pharr Ave. where a man was found dead Monday morning, November 6, 2017. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said blood was around the white male victim whose identity was not immediately released. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

