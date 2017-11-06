More Videos

  • 'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide

    Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating a homicide at 4432 Pharr Ave. where a man was found dead Monday morning, November 6, 2017. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said blood was around the white male victim whose identity was not immediately released.

Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating a homicide at 4432 Pharr Ave. where a man was found dead Monday morning, November 6, 2017. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said blood was around the white male victim whose identity was not immediately released. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

‘He’s dead. They robbed him,’ friends said at bloody west Macon crime scene

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

November 06, 2017 3:03 PM

Friends of a west Macon man found his bloodied body just inside his open carport door before noon Monday.

The ladies ran next door to alert a neighbor who called 911 shortly after the discovery.

“He’s dead. They robbed him,” the women said as they left the crime scene after talking to investigators.

Bibb County sheriff’s homicide investigators were called after EMS and Macon-Bibb firefighters confirmed he was dead.

Coroner Leon Jones said the white male victim, in his early 50s, had been dead for several hours.

Foul play was evident.

“Well there’s blood everywhere,” Jones said shortly after arriving on the U-shaped street not far from Mercer University and Log Cabin drives. “Any time there’s blood you’ve got to expand the investigation.”

By the time Bibb sheriff’s public affairs Lt. Randy Gonzalez arrived, investigators had confirmed it was the county’s 26th homicide and the first since three people were killed on Halloween, less than a week before.

The original call of a “person down” went out at 11:45 a.m.

Gonzalez later issued a news release saying the victim had at least one gunshot wound.

“There appeared to be an open door on the side,” Gonzalez said. “There was blood in the house and around the deceased.”

Investigators initially examined the body before branching out in the one-story brick house to look for clues and determine if anything had been taken, as his friends said.

“We’ll do further investigation inside the home and take a look around the house to see what they can find,” Gonzalez said.

Sheriff’s deputies also will look into whether they have been called to that house before, he said.

Once the crime scene tape went up, neighbors from down the street came to inquire about what had happened.

After learning a man was dead, they tried to recall whether they heard any gunshots.

“You heard a gunshot last night, didn’t you?” one asked.

“No, that was the night before,” another answered.

Neighbors living closest to the victim have been on Pharr Avenue for more than two decades.

The sound of gunfire is becoming more common, they said of the once quiet neighborhood.

None of them really knew the deceased, who moved in a couple of years ago, they said.

According to Bibb County tax records, the victim had owned the house since March of 2015.

His body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone who knows anything about the case is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

