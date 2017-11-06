More Videos

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 5 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:51

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 5 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Pause
Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade 2:44

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 1:35

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them

Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant. 2:06

Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant.

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:19

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district

  • See how Te Amo Tea in Uptown Columbus makes its signature drinks

    Toshiro Lyn, manager and owner of Te aMo Tea, walks us through how he makes two of his signature beverages.

See how Te Amo Tea in Uptown Columbus makes its signature drinks

Toshiro Lyn, manager and owner of Te aMo Tea, walks us through how he makes two of his signature beverages.
Scott Berson sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

Latest News

'This is our park': Pocket park dedicated in downtown Columbus

A $200,000 pocket park funded by private donors in the median of a city block that is undergoing dramatic transformation was dedicated Wednesday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The park was dedicated in a ceremony attended by more than 100 people. “This park is not about making money or who gets the credit,” Chris Woodruff said. “This is not Chris Woodruff’s park and it’s not Uptown Columbus’ park. This is our park.”