Man dead, girl wounded in apparent car-to-car shootout

A juvenile was wounded and a Gordon man was killed late Monday in an apparent exchange of gunfire between people in two vehicles.
Jyleel Decovas Solomon was shot in the head about 11 p.m. at 126 Central Ave. near Hardwick, Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Ken Garland said.
The 23-year-old was riding in a car with several others, who were detained by Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies. Investigators found several bullet holes in the passenger and driver sides of the car, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Solomon was pronounced dead at Navicent Health Baldwin about 11:15 p.m., Garland said.
A female under the age of 18 showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip. Investigators detained three people in the car that took her to the hospital, which also was found to have bullet holes in it.
Both vehicles are impounded at the sheriff’s office to be processed for evidence.
Malik Nashiem Taylor, 21, was arrested in connection with the shooting and is charged with aggravated assault.
Jemerius Trevontaine Goodman, 24, also was arrested in the incident. He is charged with tampering with evidence and possession of “an article with an altered ID number,” the release said.
It was unclear which cars Goodman and Taylor were riding in, and the investigation is ongoing.
Solomon isn’t the first person to be killed in a vehicle by gunfire in Baldwin County.
Veronique Reaves was fatally shot just after 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 as she drove on Ga. 212 near Little Road.
Sheriff Bill Massee initially said authorities believe Reaves was targeted, as she reported a vehicle was following her before the shot was fired through the taillight of her Toyota Camry.
Anyone with any information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-445-4891 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
