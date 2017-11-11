More Videos

Rev. Branddon Mays talks about unity march on Nov. 18 1:02

Rev. Branddon Mays talks about unity march on Nov. 18

Pause
Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather 1:58

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall will now be permanently on display at National Infantry Museum 1:26

Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall will now be permanently on display at National Infantry Museum

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 2:49

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: 'DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit 2:14

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ 3:12

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

  • Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 12 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

    Here is a look at today's forecast.

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 12 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Here is a look at today's forecast.
WRBL Courtesy WRBL

Latest News

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby

The Rev. Adrian Chester of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church in Columbus said he was notified around 9 p.m. Tuesday that there was a heavy police and ambulance presence at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street, where the church is located. Columbus police later reported that a 19-year-old man wanted for questioning in a deadly Sept. 3 shooting on Ewart Avenue was killed at the intersection. Kuamane “Lil Q” Ford had warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault and robbery charges at the time of his death.