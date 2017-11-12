More Videos

  Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 13 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

    Here is a look at today's forecast.

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 13 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Here is a look at today's forecast.
Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby

The Rev. Adrian Chester of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church in Columbus said he was notified around 9 p.m. Tuesday that there was a heavy police and ambulance presence at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street, where the church is located. Columbus police later reported that a 19-year-old man wanted for questioning in a deadly Sept. 3 shooting on Ewart Avenue was killed at the intersection. Kuamane “Lil Q” Ford had warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault and robbery charges at the time of his death.