Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said 4:53

Five Columbus High School athletes sign scholarships 10:13

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:27

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 2:49

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death 3:34

    Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.”

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH

Columbus-based credit-card processor TSYS is now involved with the Project SEARCH program that assists developmentally disabled young people out of high school with learning life and job skills, with the ultimate goal of participants landing a job after their internships. (Video by Tony Adams)

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby

The Rev. Adrian Chester of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church in Columbus said he was notified around 9 p.m. Tuesday that there was a heavy police and ambulance presence at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street, where the church is located. Columbus police later reported that a 19-year-old man wanted for questioning in a deadly Sept. 3 shooting on Ewart Avenue was killed at the intersection. Kuamane “Lil Q” Ford had warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault and robbery charges at the time of his death.