  • Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 15 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

    Take a look at the weather for Phenix City and Columbus for Wednesday November 15, 2017.

Latest News

Five Columbus High School athletes sign scholarships

Columbus' golfer Ben Carr (Georgia Southern), track and field athlete Tiondra Grant (Kennesaw State), softball player Hannah Morales (Shorter College), baseball player Jonathan Brand (East Georgia State College) and volleyball player Nyah Whittlesey discuss their signing ceremony.

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH

Columbus-based credit-card processor TSYS is now involved with the Project SEARCH program that assists developmentally disabled young people out of high school with learning life and job skills, with the ultimate goal of participants landing a job after their internships. (Video by Tony Adams)

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby

The Rev. Adrian Chester of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church in Columbus said he was notified around 9 p.m. Tuesday that there was a heavy police and ambulance presence at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street, where the church is located. Columbus police later reported that a 19-year-old man wanted for questioning in a deadly Sept. 3 shooting on Ewart Avenue was killed at the intersection. Kuamane “Lil Q” Ford had warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault and robbery charges at the time of his death.