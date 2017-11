Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot

A suspect has been charged and arrested in connection with two fires and one fire attempt in Columbus. The first was a car fire at the Bradley Park Publix, the second was a fire at an apartment in Chase Homes and the third was an attempt at a home in the 1300 black of 16th Avenue. In this video, the car is seen engulfed in flames and spewing black smoke.