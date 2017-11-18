North Highland Pop-Up Farmers Market provides healthy food in ‘desert’

More Videos 4:07 Spotlight on C.C. The Christian Clown Pause 2:00 Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 2:36 New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 0:57 Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:32 Hovercraft Project brings STEM lesson to Columbus school 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered Video Link copy Embed Code copy

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis A new farmers market started Wednesday afternoon at MercyMed of Columbus. The North Highland Pop-Up Farmers Market offered clients of MercyMed and residents of the surrounding neighborhoods a convenient way to shop for fresh, nutritious food. Local medical, agricultural and outreach experts came together to start the market in an effort to improve healthy food options in the area, which has limited access to fresh produce. A new farmers market started Wednesday afternoon at MercyMed of Columbus. The North Highland Pop-Up Farmers Market offered clients of MercyMed and residents of the surrounding neighborhoods a convenient way to shop for fresh, nutritious food. Local medical, agricultural and outreach experts came together to start the market in an effort to improve healthy food options in the area, which has limited access to fresh produce. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

