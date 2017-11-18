Columbus foster girl told brother she feared for her life. She ended up dead in Atlanta.

More Videos 2:36 New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis Pause 2:13 Brother of murder victim recognizes his sister through a news alert 4:07 Spotlight on C.C. The Christian Clown 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 2:00 Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 0:57 Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 5:05 Attorney: Suspect in hit-and-run fled with 4-year-old son in his arms to protect him Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Brother of murder victim recognizes his sister through a news alert Sgt. Michael Franks received a call about a news alert regarding an unidentified girl murdered in Atlanta. He knew the moment he saw the photo that it was his younger sister Dennetta Franks Sgt. Michael Franks received a call about a news alert regarding an unidentified girl murdered in Atlanta. He knew the moment he saw the photo that it was his younger sister Dennetta Franks

