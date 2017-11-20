More Videos

  If you witness a crime, here's what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here's what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Woman shot in the face on Georgia highway, 78-year-old ex-boyfriend charged

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

November 20, 2017 01:40 PM

A woman was shot in the face while driving on a highway in south Georgia early afternoon Friday.

The 42-year-old had called police about 1 p.m. to report she was being followed on Ga. 32 east, between Douglas and Ocilla, by a man who was trying to kill her, according to a Monday news release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told Nicholls city police that 78-year-old John Huie Douglas had shot her and she described to officers what kind of car he was driving.

The woman was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to the news release.

Douglas, charged with aggravated assault, was stopped by a deputy and arrested a short time later.

He remained in the Coffee County jail Monday and was denied bond.

Asked about Douglas’ relationship with the woman, a Coffee County sheriff’s office spokesperson said she was “a very recent former girlfriend.”

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

