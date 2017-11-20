More Videos

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim 5:32

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim

Pause
Brother of murder victim recognizes his sister through a news alert 2:13

Brother of murder victim recognizes his sister through a news alert

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says 1:39

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

'He was silly ... funny': Mom remembers Kendrick High senior killed on his 18th birthday 1:12

'He was silly ... funny': Mom remembers Kendrick High senior killed on his 18th birthday

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

  • More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

    More than 100 people gathered in front of Kendrick High School Monday evening to mourn the loss of yet another youth to gun violence. This time the victim was Javion Shorter, a Kendrick High senior who was gunned down Friday on his 18th birthday. Police said they found him suffering from gunshot wounds at the Ballard Way Apartments on Hunter Road. Shorter succumbed early Sunday to the injuries.

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

More than 100 people gathered in front of Kendrick High School Monday evening to mourn the loss of yet another youth to gun violence. This time the victim was Javion Shorter, a Kendrick High senior who was gunned down Friday on his 18th birthday. Police said they found him suffering from gunshot wounds at the Ballard Way Apartments on Hunter Road. Shorter succumbed early Sunday to the injuries.
Alva James-Johnson ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

Latest News

Spotlight on C.C. The Christian Clown

She's Thelma Davis, who also is known as C.C. The Christian Clown, a Columbus native whose mission is to bring a smile to everyone's face as she dances and clowns around at public events and at private gatherings such as birthday parties. (Video by Tony Adams)

Latest News

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot

A suspect has been charged and arrested in connection with two fires and one fire attempt in Columbus. The first was a car fire at the Bradley Park Publix, the second was a fire at an apartment in Chase Homes and the third was an attempt at a home in the 1300 black of 16th Avenue. In this video, the car is seen engulfed in flames and spewing black smoke.