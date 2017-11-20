More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

More than 100 people gathered in front of Kendrick High School Monday evening to mourn the loss of yet another youth to gun violence. This time the victim was Javion Shorter, a Kendrick High senior who was gunned down Friday on his 18th birthday. Police said they found him suffering from gunshot wounds at the Ballard Way Apartments on Hunter Road. Shorter succumbed early Sunday to the injuries.