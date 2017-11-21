48 arrested, 13 guns seized in crack down on crime in Bibb County

Forty-eight people have been arrested, 13 guns seized, 25 vehicles impounded and 50 citations issued in a six-week crackdown on crime in Bibb County.

Dubbed “Operation Neighborhood Redemption,” the concentrated law enforcement effort targeted crime in neighborhoods impacted recently by “senseless acts of violence,” according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“Hopefully Operation Neighborhood Redemption will have a positive effect on these neighborhoods by identifying and removing some of the hoodlums and villains who have been preying on the good people on these streets and who have tarnished Macon-Bibb County’s reputation,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said in the release.

“We can be grateful for the work of the law enforcement partners engaged in this effort,” Davis said. “We want to especially thank the honest and law abiding citizens in these areas for reaching out to the sheriff’s office to tell us of criminal activity around them.”

Neighborhoods and streets included in the countywide crackdown include portions of Unionville and East Macon, Pio Nono Avenue, Edna Place, Napier Avenue, Ibex Street, Houston Avenue and Grosso Avenue.

Initiated Oct. 1, the effort included patrol deputies, criminal, gang and drug investigators, agents from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision and investigators from the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The charges against those arrested ranged from possession of drugs with intent to distribute to probation violations for shoplifting convictions to bench warrants for failure to pay child support. Several of the arrests were for outstanding warrants.

The operation is expected to be an ongoing effort of the sheriff’s office to weed out criminal activities in the community, the release states.

Here’s a look at those arrested during the crackdown and the charges against them:

▪ Robert Evans IV, 25, possession of a Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

▪ Larry Darnell Davis, 25, obstruction.

▪ Eric Octavious Barrett Sr., 26, obstruction.

▪ Tramaine Devaughn Haynes, 31, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a Schedule II drug.

▪ Lorenzo Tripp, 33, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and criminal trespass.

▪ Kannyata Marquis Francis, 24, possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon during commission of a crime, an unspecified traffic/motor vehicle offense and violation of probation on convictions for simple battery and criminal trespass.

▪ Jeremiah J. Thomas, 38, bench warrant for child support.

▪ Bryant De Jhon Curry, 28, probation violation on conviction for simple marijuana possession.

▪ Ramil Devonte Sullivan, 24, warrant for aggravated assault.

▪ Rashad Reddick, 22, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II drug.

▪ Cory Jermaine Thomas Sr., 31, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule 1 drug, and possession of a firearm during the commission of felonies.

▪ Rondel Smith, 40, probation violation on sexual battery conviction.

▪ Joseph Swint III, 28, Forsyth County warrant for a traffic offense.

▪ Khalil Marquiz Harris, 22, battery.

▪ Willie Cleveland Dixon, 63, probation violation on convictions for criminal trespass, shoplifting and criminal damage to property.

▪ Kelvin Jermel Willis, 27, obstruction.

▪ Rheyakius Simone Baldwin, 28, probation violation on a simple battery convictions.

▪ Chalane Latrice Tyson, 43, violation of the Georgia Employment Security Law.

▪ Tyhrell Kejuan Jackson, 17, entering auto.

▪ Willie Joe Williams, 35, possession and use of drug-related objects, obstruction and probation violation on convictions of shoplifting and obstruction.

▪ Percy Welch III, 22, simple marijuana possession.

▪ Justin Askew, 36, probation violation on theft by taking conviction.

▪ Gerald Devontae Hicks, 17, Houston County warrant on theft by taking.

▪ Jarrod Carvell Walker, 30, Houston County warrant on theft by taking.

▪ Christopher Terrell Blow, 44, warrant, child support.

▪ Rasheed Ramon Law, 19, possession of a firearm during the commission of felonies, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▪ Joshua Lamar Harper, 25, burglary.

▪ Travis Heath Johnson, 41, probation violation on a conviction of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

▪ Lang Williams, 28, simple marijuana possession and obstruction.

▪ Marcus Antonio Davis, 29, warrant for shoplifting.

▪ James Anthony Davis, 22, simple marijuana possession and probation violation on convictions of burglary, theft by receiving and possession of burglary tools.

▪ James Nicolas Hughes Jr., 34, Peach County warrant for theft by receiving a stolen firearm.

▪ Deonta Lashaun Burke, 36, child molestation and a probation violation on a conviction of a terroristic threat and act.

▪ Quintin Terrance Moore, 37, probation violation on a shoplifting conviction.

▪ Michele Nicole Boothe, 33, arrest on Jones County warrant. Charge not specified in release.

▪ Justin Deondre Stephens, 23, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies and seat belt violation.

▪ Brandon Holmes, 36, warrant out of Warner Robins; charge not specified in release.

▪ Romiskie Huff, 36, probation violation on shoplifting conviction.

▪ Marcus Guyton, 42, warrant on four counts of theft by conversion, also open container and no valid insurance.

▪ Isiah Laquan McIntyre, 23, probation violation warrant on aggravated assault and street gang participation convictions.

▪ Dequavia Bernard Pollard, 18, probation violation on a conviction for discharging a firearm on or near a public highway or street.

▪ Evan Troy Peterson Sr., 47, probation violation for shoplifting conviction.

▪ Gary Edwin Daniely, 51, probation violation on theft by taking conviction and bench warrant for child support.

▪ Theresa Ann High, 43, probation violation for an entering auto conviction.

▪ Amanda Kasey Beal, 33, Jones County and Putnam County warrant; charge not specified in release.

▪ Mantrel Keyshaun Thomas, 28, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I drug, and a parole violation on a burglary conviction.

▪ Donchez Nickolas Ponder, 26, criminal trespass.

▪ Brandon Jack Oneill, 36, simple marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule III drug and an unspecified alcohol-liquor offense.