More Videos

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 4:44

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

Pause
Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says 1:39

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says

Brother of murder victim recognizes his sister through a news alert 2:13

Brother of murder victim recognizes his sister through a news alert

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim 5:32

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

  • Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police

    A University of Georgia student was arrested iNovember 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student’s pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence.'

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police

A University of Georgia student was arrested iNovember 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student’s pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence.'
Athens-Clarke County Police Department via Storyful

Latest News

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim

Phenix City Council listens as candidate Vickey Carter Johnson raises a question about voter fraud during the Nov. 14 election. The alleged voter fraud was discovered during the election when some people who are known to live outside of Phenix City, but work there, were seen voting, several people claimed. It was discovered people were registered to vote at addresses of commercial businesses, Phenix City City Manager Wallace Hunter said.

Latest News

Spotlight on C.C. The Christian Clown

She's Thelma Davis, who also is known as C.C. The Christian Clown, a Columbus native whose mission is to bring a smile to everyone's face as she dances and clowns around at public events and at private gatherings such as birthday parties. (Video by Tony Adams)

Latest News

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot

A suspect has been charged and arrested in connection with two fires and one fire attempt in Columbus. The first was a car fire at the Bradley Park Publix, the second was a fire at an apartment in Chase Homes and the third was an attempt at a home in the 1300 black of 16th Avenue. In this video, the car is seen engulfed in flames and spewing black smoke.