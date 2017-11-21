Georgia woman helps bust suspects in Craigslist plane ticket scam

A Georgia woman recently outsmarted scammers involved in a string of fake airplane ticket and internet advertisements.
According to a news release, Teisha Dunbar, Nicholas Gates and Natiya Pope are accused of operating a scam to advertise fake Delta Airlines airplane tickets and Comcast box internet for sale on Craigslist in Gwinnett County.
The Grayson woman found one of their advertisements online and made the purchase through the suspects. After discovering her purchase was a scam, the woman asked to meet the suspects in person for another transaction at a hair salon in Snellville to pay them in cash.
Just before the arranged meeting time, the woman called the Gwinnett County Police Department. Officers then arrested Dunbar, 26, and Gates, 29, on the scene, while Pope, 40, remains at large.
The Gwinnett County Police Department urges any other victims to call their local law enforcement agency to report any fraudulent transactions involving the suspects.
The suspects have each been charged with two felony counts of theft by deception, but the release said the number of charges could rise.
