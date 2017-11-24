More Videos

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 25 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 1:33

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 25 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Pause
'He was silly ... funny': Mom remembers Kendrick High senior killed on his 18th birthday 1:12

'He was silly ... funny': Mom remembers Kendrick High senior killed on his 18th birthday

Macon girl 'so proud' of mom's dying wishes 0:57

Macon girl 'so proud' of mom's dying wishes

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

  • Christmas tree sales support missions

    Lakewood Baptist Church in Phenix City, Ala., sells Christmas trees to support mission work.

Christmas tree sales support missions

Lakewood Baptist Church in Phenix City, Ala., sells Christmas trees to support mission work.
Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Latest News

Black Friday preview at Best Buy

Charlie Hill, the specialty sales manager at Best Buy in Columbus, discusses Black Friday 2017 and the popular products that will be on sale, as well as what customers and employees can expect. ( Video by Tony Adams)

Latest News

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police

A University of Georgia student was arrested iNovember 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student’s pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence.'