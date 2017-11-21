Getty Images
Hundreds of employees fall sick after company Thanksgiving party

By Mariya Lewter

November 21, 2017 04:48 PM

The Georgia Department of Public Health is investigating a possible foodborne illness outbreak after a recent company Thanksgiving party, according to several Georgia news outlets.

Shortly after Toyo Tire, a manufacturing plant in Bartow County, hosted a catered Thanksgiving party, some employees began complaining of vomiting and two were hospitalized, reported the Daily Tribune News.

The party was catered by a pizza company that served turkey and other Thanksgiving meals to approximately 1,800 people, reported WSB-TV. FOX 5 reports the catering company has temporarily shut down during the investigation.

Health department officials say the cause of the outbreak has not officially been determined, but the Daily Tribune News reported that more than 500 employees had checked in at doctor’s offices, urgent care and hospitals since Wednesday.

Mariya Lewter

