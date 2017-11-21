Warner Robins woman charged with pimping out a 15-year-old girl

A Warner Robins woman is accused of offering herself and a 15-year-old girl to have sex for money as part of a two-person deal on a website post, according to an arrest warrant.
Melissa Maria Griffin, 30, is charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, prostitution, keeping a place of prostitution for a person under the age of 18, pimping a person under the age of 18, pandering a person under the age of 18, and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Griffin was being held without bond Tuesday at the Houston County jail after her arrest on the charges Monday.
Griffin is accused of enticing the 15-year-old to Griffin’s Randy Circle home on March 10, intending to prostitute the girl, according to the warrant.
“(Griffin) knowingly and intentionally employed a 15-year-old juvenile to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual medium depicting such conduct,” the warrant said.
Specifically, Griffin took photographs of the girl revealing her breasts and buttocks and placed the photographs on a website for the purpose of prostitution, the warrant said.
Griffin also is charged with taking photographs of herself in revealing outfits and posting them on the website, on which she promoted herself as an escort willing to perform sex acts for money, the warrant said.
The girl was solicited for prostitution from Griffin’s residence, according to the warrant.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
