Melissa Maria Griffin
Melissa Maria Griffin
Melissa Maria Griffin

Latest News

Warner Robins woman charged with pimping out a 15-year-old girl

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

November 21, 2017 04:55 PM

A Warner Robins woman is accused of offering herself and a 15-year-old girl to have sex for money as part of a two-person deal on a website post, according to an arrest warrant.

Melissa Maria Griffin, 30, is charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, prostitution, keeping a place of prostitution for a person under the age of 18, pimping a person under the age of 18, pandering a person under the age of 18, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Griffin was being held without bond Tuesday at the Houston County jail after her arrest on the charges Monday.

Griffin is accused of enticing the 15-year-old to Griffin’s Randy Circle home on March 10, intending to prostitute the girl, according to the warrant.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“(Griffin) knowingly and intentionally employed a 15-year-old juvenile to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual medium depicting such conduct,” the warrant said.

Specifically, Griffin took photographs of the girl revealing her breasts and buttocks and placed the photographs on a website for the purpose of prostitution, the warrant said.

Griffin also is charged with taking photographs of herself in revealing outfits and posting them on the website, on which she promoted herself as an escort willing to perform sex acts for money, the warrant said.

The girl was solicited for prostitution from Griffin’s residence, according to the warrant.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to South Columbus church

    NFL player Isaiah Crowell provided free turkeys to people in South Columbus and his mother Debbie Crowell was at church to give them out.

Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to South Columbus church

Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to South Columbus church 1:13

Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to South Columbus church
Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police 3:42

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police
More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 4:44

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

View More Video