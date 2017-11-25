Auburn fans react, storm field after Iron Bowl victory

A diner cook in Douglas, Georgia, has touched thousands of hearts after video was posted online showing her help cut up a man’s pancakes after he struggled to eat them due to an arm injury. Dallas Smith Jr praised the “act of kindness” in his Facebook video, which went viral after he posted it on November 22. The moment was captured at a Huddle House in Douglas, he said.
More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.
The scene at the Best Buy store in Columbus about two hours before its 5 p.m. doorbuster opening on Thanksgiving Day 2017. A hot item desired by those in line is the 50-inch Sharp HDTV for $179.99 plus tax. Video by Tony Adams
Charlie Hill, the specialty sales manager at Best Buy in Columbus, discusses Black Friday 2017 and the popular products that will be on sale, as well as what customers and employees can expect. ( Video by Tony Adams)