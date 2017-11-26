Holiday Help allows people to help and be helped

This season, the Ledger-Enquirer’s Holiday Help program will continue to match people who need help with those who are eager to give it.
The premise is simple: People in need in the Chattahoochee Valley write letters describing their plight, and people with plenty have an opportunity to read and choose their letters and help them.
We have now begun accepting letters, and we expect to have enough by the end of this week for potential givers to peruse. Many people like to take a collection in their office and then choose a family to help.
To see the letters and make a selection, stop by our lobby on the first floor of the Hardaway Building at 945 Broadway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 22. If you have an abundance this year, we hope you’ll consider helping.
If you have a great need this holiday season, we hope you’ll send us a holiday help letter. Here’s how: Write a letter describing what you need. Be sure to include your name, phone number and address so donors can contact you. Mail it to: Holiday Help, P.O. Box 711; Columbus, GA 31902-0711. You can also drop off your letter in the Ledger-Enquirer lobby.
Note: Letters need to be dropped off at the Ledger-Enquirer building. Simple, handwritten letters are welcome and encouraged. We do not accept electronic submissions such as e-email letters or requests for help made in the comment section of this story or on Facebook or other social media sites.
Also, the Ledger-Enquirer does not screen letters, nor can it guarantee their truthfulness.
Happy holidays from the Ledger-Enquirer!
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: 706-571-8560, dkholmes@ledger-enquirer.com, @dimonkholmes
