$5K reward offered to tipsters in Georgia pawn shop burglary, 9 guns stolen

Nine guns stolen during a recent burglary at a Decatur pawn shop likely will end up in the hands of other criminals.
That’s what the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a news release Monday in which it asked for the public’s help with identifying the five thieves whose images were caught on store surveillance cameras.
A $5,000 reward is being offered to tipsters with information leading to the arrests of five bandits who forced their way inside Candler Road Pawn Shop early Nov. 20.
The five thieves loaded stolen guns and electronics into a U-Haul van and a black, four-door sedan.
“We take this crime very seriously,” said Special Agent in Charge Wayne Dixie said in the news release. “There are nine firearms on the streets, with the strong potential of being sold to and used by other criminals.”
The reward money is offered by the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the ATF Gun Hotline at 1-800-283-4867. Callers remain anonymous.
