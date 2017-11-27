Avoid SEC Championship ticket scams

The SEC Championship is here, and fans are gearing up for a top 10 matchup that will have playoff ramifications. Unfortunately, that means ticket fraud and scams are also possible.
Enthusiasm and hype for your favorite team is exactly what scammers are looking for, fan passion often gets in the way of being a smart consumer.
To enjoy a great game without falling victim to counterfeit tickets and knockoff merchandise, be sure to follow these tips before shopping for seats to your dream game.
Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on http://www.bbb.org to learn what other customers have experienced. Check to see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. NATB members offer a 200-percent purchase guarantee on tickets. Look up the seller on VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm you are buying from an NATB-member resale company.
Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller) and a scammer selling fraudulent tickets.
Ask to see a scan of the ticket. If you’re purchasing a ticket online or in person, be sure to ask to see the ticket (or a scan of the ticket) before letting money exchange hands. Check the date and venue and look for a bar code. If anything looks out of the ordinary, chances are the ticket is fake.
Buy only from trusted vendors. Buy online only from vendors you know and trust. Look for secure web addresses (that begins with https) to indicate a secure purchasing system. Don’t click through from emails or online ads. A common scam trick is to create a web address that is similar to a well-known company.
Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller who provides clear details about the terms of the transaction. Sellers should disclose to the purchaser, prior to purchase, the location of the seats represented by the tickets, either orally or by reference to a seating chart; and, if the tickets are not available for immediate access to the purchaser, disclose when the tickets will ship or be available for pick up.
Always pay with a credit card. When you use a credit card, you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfer, prepaid cards or cash transactions are risky. If the tickets are fraudulent, you won’t be able to get your money back.
Be wary of advertisements. When you search the web for online tickets, advertisements for cheap tickets will often appear. Use good judgment as some of these ads are going to be scams, especially if the prices are low.
If you’re unsure, verify your tickets. Pay a visit to the arena where the event will be held. Present your ticket to “will call” (customer service) and they can verify if the ticket is legitimate.
Beware of unlicensed merchandise. Counterfeit tickets and poor quality, unlicensed merchandise are two ways scammers make money. Be wary of pop-up shops, and only purchase sports merchandise and gear from accredited and licensed sellers.
Know how to spot fake tickets. Some red flags include:
▪ Typos and grammatical errors on the front or back of tickets.
▪ Tickets printed on photo paper.
▪ Blurry print on tickets being offered for sale.
▪ Identical bar codes on more than one ticket (or the same serial number on the back of consecutive tickets).
Practice safe ticket purchases. The best way to ensure you land scam-free seats to the next big game is to shop with trustworthy sellers. Visiting http://www.bbb.org gives you front-row-seat visibility into sellers who can connect you with the teams you love and ensure you don’t get scammed while getting the best seats to see your team.
Kelvin Collins is president/CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving the Fall Line Corridor including 83 counties in portions of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. The column is provided by the local BBB and the Council of Better Business Bureaus. The BBB sets standards for ethical business behavior, monitors compliance and helps consumers identify trustworthy businesses. Questions or complaints about a company or charity should be referred to the BBB at 1-800-763-4222, www.bbb.org or by email to info@centralgeorgia.bbb.org.
