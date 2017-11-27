Watch: Burglars break into Lee County gun shop by smashing through door with truck

More Videos

    Flat Iron Arms on Lee Road 246 was the target of gun thieves Monday morning. The burglars smashed through the front door and windows with a truck, but owner Rodney Stariha said they walked away empty-handed. Stariha believes the same men broke into the store in October, when thieves got away with seven empty boxes. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the suspect vehicle appears to be a late model Ford F-150, white in color. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (334) 737-7150 or (334) 737-7155. Or calls can be made to Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

Flat Iron Arms on Lee Road 246 was the target of gun thieves Monday morning. The burglars smashed through the front door and windows with a truck, but owner Rodney Stariha said they walked away empty-handed. Stariha believes the same men broke into the store in October, when thieves got away with seven empty boxes. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the suspect vehicle appears to be a late model Ford F-150, white in color. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (334) 737-7150 or (334) 737-7155. Or calls can be made to Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.
