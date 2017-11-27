Florida teen who ran away with soccer coach last spotted in Georgia, police say

A Florida teen who authorities suspect left town with her soccer coach was last spotted Sunday withdrawing money from an ATM in Georgia.
Caitlyn Frisina erased data on her cellphone before leaving home Saturday, according to CBS 47, a Jacksonville TV station.
The 17-year-old high school senior “may be in the presence” of her 27-year-old soccer coach, Rian Rodriguez, according to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. The pair is believed to be traveling in a red Mercury Sabel.
Frisina was last spotted in St. Marys on Sunday, where she got $200 cash at an ATM.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Frisina or Rodriguez is urged to call Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-719-2005.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
