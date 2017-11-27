Couple charged with having sex in front of 15-year-girl at woman’s Warner Robins home

A couple is accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl at the woman’s Warner Robins home earlier this year.
Daniel Andrew Newman, 32, of Fort Valley, and Jennifer Lane Campbell, 37, of Warner Robins, are charged with multiple counts of child molestation.
“Obviously, my attorney’s instructed me not to talk about the case,” Newman said Monday. “We’re innocent, and we’re gonna fight it to the end is all I can say.”
Campbell could not be reached for comment.
Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Randall Banks said the couple was engaged in “sexual activity” with the child and with each other in the teen’s presence.
The girl is not related to either Newman or Campbell, Banks said.
Campbell is accused of taking the girl into the master bedroom of her home and showing her pornographic photos and videos, according to an arrest warrant in the case.
Campbell and Newman are each accused of kissing the girl, fondling her and having sex with each other in front of the girl, arrest warrants said. Newman is also accused of an additional sex act in front of the girl.
The incident happened near the spring, Banks said, but he added that it’s not unusual for allegations of child molestation to surface months later.
Newman and Campbell are free each on a $10,000 bond after their arrest Nov. 14, according to Houston County jail records.
Becky Purser
