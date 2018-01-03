St. Francis CEO talks about hospital earning 5-star rating
St. Francis, owned by Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, is in the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide. The average rating in the U.S. is three stars. CEO Dan Jones discussed the rating during a recent interview with the Ledger-Enquirer.
Chuck Williamschwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com
