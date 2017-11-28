More Videos

  • Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs

    The Muscogee County School Board voted 7-1-1 Monday night to approve a "zero tolerance" policy against racial slurs.

Mark Rice mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

Flat Iron Arms on Lee Road 246 was the target of gun thieves Monday morning. The burglars smashed through the front door and windows with a truck, but owner Rodney Stariha said they walked away empty-handed. Stariha believes the same men broke into the store in October, when thieves got away with seven empty boxes. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the suspect vehicle appears to be a late model Ford F-150, white in color. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (334) 737-7150 or (334) 737-7155. Or calls can be made to Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm

A diner cook in Douglas, Georgia, has touched thousands of hearts after video was posted online showing her help cut up a man’s pancakes after he struggled to eat them due to an arm injury. Dallas Smith Jr praised the “act of kindness” in his Facebook video, which went viral after he posted it on November 22. The moment was captured at a Huddle House in Douglas, he said.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.