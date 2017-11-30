Surveillance video shows man attempting to break into vehicles
The Lee County Sheriff's Office recently received this video of a male subject attempting to enter vehicles in the Shadow Wood neighborhood. If you can identify the individual in this video, please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651.
Christopher Jones, 16, was killed in August 2014 in a shootout over a stolen gun in south Columbus. Almost four years later, his mother, Myisha Jones, talks about why she chose to forgive the suspects instead of push for a harsh jail sentence.
Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.
Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.