Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Parade

The Lee County Sheriff's Office recently received this video of a male subject attempting to enter vehicles in the Shadow Wood neighborhood. If you can identify the individual in this video, please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651.
A former Florida restaurateur plans to bring a taste of the Gulf of Mexico to Columbus early next year when he opens a casual dining seafood restaurant on Warm Springs Road. Loren Smith said he will open Bluewater Grill at 4640 Warm Springs Road.
Phenix City police are at Fourth Street South and 10th Avenue investigating a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred near Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The Russell County coroner and eight police cars are on the scene along with a crowd of about 50 people. Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer as more information becomes available.
Melania Trump shared footage of holiday season decorations at the White House in a Twitter video posted on November 27, showing the presidential residence decked out with large numbers of Christmas trees and a nativity scene.
At a Nov. 27 news conference, NAACP Spokesman, the Rev. Alfonza Seldon, said it's alleged that at least 52 people voted using their business addresses to register as legitimate voters in the District 2 Phenix City council election.