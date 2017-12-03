More Videos

Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately? 1:52

Thousands line streets for annual Christmas Parade 1:16

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical 'Newsies' to the Columbus stage 1:23

Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts 4:02

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

Spotlight on a Spanish translator and interpreter 2:11

Columbus attorney: Public shouldn't be quick to judge man accused of human trafficking 1:41

Vandals strike restroom at Flat Rock Park 1:23

  • Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Parade

    Iron Cross Motorcycle Club collects toys for Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus, Ga.

Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Parade

Iron Cross Motorcycle Club collects toys for Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus, Ga.
Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com
Phenix City police investigating fatal shooting on Fourth Street South

Latest News

Phenix City police are at Fourth Street South and 10th Avenue investigating a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred near Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The Russell County coroner and eight police cars are on the scene along with a crowd of about 50 people. Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer as more information becomes available.