Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Dec. 23-29, 2017

Windsor Park resident rescues dog caught in coyote trap Beware of coyote traps, if you walk your dog around Heath Lake in Columbus’ Windsor Park. The pest control company the city hired to catch the nuisance animals there is using leg or “hold” traps with metal jaws that snap shut on the canines’ paw. A Denewood Court homeowner found a neighbor’s dog caught in one Sunday night. Bob Thompson, whose backyard faces the park, said he let his own dogs out to relieve themselves around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he heard an animal in distress. Beware of coyote traps, if you walk your dog around Heath Lake in Columbus’ Windsor Park. The pest control company the city hired to catch the nuisance animals there is using leg or “hold” traps with metal jaws that snap shut on the canines’ paw. A Denewood Court homeowner found a neighbor’s dog caught in one Sunday night. Bob Thompson, whose backyard faces the park, said he let his own dogs out to relieve themselves around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he heard an animal in distress. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

