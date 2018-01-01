Nick Chubb, Sony Michel carry Georgia to national championship berth

More Videos 0:52 Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl Pause 3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 1:58 Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask 3:14 Coroner discusses homicide and murder 2:33 Northside High Lady Patriots react to state softball title win 1:13 Liberian president visits Columbus, reflects on relationship between two countries 2:33 First home game after bus crash, Cottonmouths coach Jerome Bechard holds back tears, fans react 3:00 Cottonmouths to suspend operations: "Unfortunately, the cup is empty." Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl Georgia’s fans lit up the Rose Bowl when the game ventured into the fourth quarter. Georgia’s fans lit up the Rose Bowl when the game ventured into the fourth quarter. Jason Butt The Telegraph

Georgia’s fans lit up the Rose Bowl when the game ventured into the fourth quarter. Jason Butt The Telegraph