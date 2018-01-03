More Videos

  • Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Jan. 4 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

    Here is a look at today's forecast.

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Jan. 4 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Here is a look at today's forecast.
Courtesy of WRBL
Trump celebrates GOP tax bill

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill

President Trump celebrated the passage of the GOP tax bill at the White House on Dec. 20. “It’s the largest tax cut in the history of our country,” he said.

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.