Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia

Pause
    A northeast Georgia resident captured footage of ducks “ice skating” on a frozen pond on Sunday, January 7. The video was taken in Canon, which according to local station WSB-TV Atlanta was one of the cities that had been placed under a cold weather warning since 5 am that day. State authorities forecast below-freezing temperatures overnight and announced the closure of schools across more than fifteen districts. Georgia, as well as other southern states including Florida and the Carolinas, have been experiencing unusually harsh winters as a storm brought heavy snowfall and record lows.

Spotlight on Humane Society executive director

Job Spotlight focuses this week on Kathryn Daly Genova, who has been executive director of the Humane Society of Harris County for a decade. The facility is located at 3938 Barnes Mill Road in Hamilton, Ga., just north of Columbus.

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.