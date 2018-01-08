Group of men accused of kidnapping, raping 13-year-old girl

A group of men kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl after she ran away from a youth development center, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
Brian Askew, 37, faces one count each of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the incident. He was booked into the Lee County Jail under bonds totaling $150,000.
Officials said a 13-year-old ran away from a youth development center and was later picked up by several male strangers in a vehicle. She was taken to a residence in Auburn, where authorities said she was held against her will and sexaully assaulted.
Askew was identified as one of the offenders. He was found at a residence and taken into custody with assistance from the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
The Auburn Police Department and the Lee County Department of Human Resources are investigating the incident.
Authorities are still searching for the other unidentified suspects. Detailed descriptions of them were not included in the news release.
