Group of men accused of kidnapping, raping 13-year-old girl

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia 0:19

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:28

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Suspect in deadly New Year's shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor 2:34

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

Sheriff announces the largest heroin seizure in county history 2:08

Sheriff announces the largest heroin seizure in county history

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

    A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer
Group of men accused of kidnapping, raping 13-year-old girl

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 08, 2018 03:15 PM

A group of men kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl after she ran away from a youth development center, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.

Brian Askew, 37, faces one count each of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the incident. He was booked into the Lee County Jail under bonds totaling $150,000.

Officials said a 13-year-old ran away from a youth development center and was later picked up by several male strangers in a vehicle. She was taken to a residence in Auburn, where authorities said she was held against her will and sexaully assaulted.

Askew was identified as one of the offenders. He was found at a residence and taken into custody with assistance from the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

The Auburn Police Department and the Lee County Department of Human Resources are investigating the incident.

Authorities are still searching for the other unidentified suspects. Detailed descriptions of them were not included in the news release.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

