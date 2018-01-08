Latest News

January 8, 2018 10:03 PM

Georgia dominating Alabama at halftime of national championship

By Jason Butt and Jordan D. Hill

jbutt@macon.com, jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

Atlanta

9:50 p.m. Georgia holds a 13-0 lead over Alabama at halftime of the national championship game in Atlanta. Jake Fromm led the Bulldogs on a 69-yard touchdown drive in the last 2 minutes. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman took a direct snap and ran 1 yard into the end zone with 7 seconds left. Rodrigo Blankenship kicked field goals of 41 and 27 yards, and the Bulldogs’ defense held the Crimson Tide in check. Alabama totaled just 95 yards on five possessions, and Jalen Hurts took a knee to end the half. The Tide punted four straight times after Andy Pappanastos missed a 40-yard field goal on the Tide’s first possession. Georgia got the ball back with 1:19 left in the half. Fromm threw passes of 10 and 16 yards and ran for 14 on Georgia’s way to the touchdown. Fromm is 11 of 23 for 126 yards, and Sony Michel has run eight times for 61 yards. Hurts is 3 for 8 for 21 yards and he’s run six times for 47. Alabama has scored in 226 consecutive games.

9:40 p.m. Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley is flourishing in his opportunity to emerge from the shadow cast by his older brother, Alabama star Calvin Ridley. Ridley has four catches for 62 yards in the first half of Monday night’s national championship game. He already has moved to within range of his career-high totals of five catches for 67 yards against Vanderbilt in 2016. While Calvin Ridley, a junior, is second in Alabama history with 220 career receptions, including a team-high 59 this season, Riley Ridley has had a quiet season for Georgia with only eight catches before the championship game. Georgia led Alabama 6-0 late in the second quarter.

Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes a field goal during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.

9:25 p.m. Rodrigo Blankenship's 27-yard field goal attempt is good. Georgia leads Alabama 6-0, 7:33 2Q. Georgia's drive ran out of steam on the 10-yard line, but the Bulldogs were able to get something out of it. The most impressive play of the drive came courtesy Javon Wims, who went up against the Alabama defender in coverage and made an outstanding reception to convert on third down.

9:02 p.m. Rodrigo Blankenship's 41-yard field goal attempt is good. Georgia leads Alabama 3-0, 14:14 2Q. Georgia's 14-play, 55-yard drive was the most impressive so far today. The drive was highlighted by a huge third-down run by Sony Michel, who broke loose to his right and sidestepped the sideline for a 26-yard gain. Georgia strikes first.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

