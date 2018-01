More Videos 2:00 College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell Pause 3:01 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Jan. 10 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 0:40 Georgia and Alabama fans file into Mercedes-Benz Stadium 4:42 Alt ed committee chairman: MCSD must make 'strategic choice' 0:45 Bulldogs take the field before National Championship game 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 0:44 President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation 1:28 Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer

