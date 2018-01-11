Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes

Columbus Regional Health honored Thursday morning Columbus police officers Christopher Snipes and Nathan Tooley as being First Friday Heroes. "They responded to the scene where a woman accidentally discharged a firearm and shot herself in the leg. The bullet hit an artery and thanks to their rapid response, quick thinking and application of a tourniquet the woman was able to survive a potentially fatal situation," said the Columbus Regional press release. Columbus Regional Health created the First Friday Hero program in early 2017 to recognize monthly first responders who go above and beyond the call of duty.