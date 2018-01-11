Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes

More Videos

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell

Brother of murder victim recognizes his sister through a news alert

What happens in a rape kit exam?

88-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting stepdaughter

Tree planting for MLK Jr. Day brings community one step closer to being a food oasis

Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead

Highlights from the active-shooter training for churches

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Columbus Regional Health honored Thursday morning Columbus police officers Christopher Snipes and Nathan Tooley as being First Friday Heroes. "They responded to the scene where a woman accidentally discharged a firearm and shot herself in the leg. The bullet hit an artery and thanks to their rapid response, quick thinking and application of a tourniquet the woman was able to survive a potentially fatal situation," said the Columbus Regional press release. Columbus Regional Health created the First Friday Hero program in early 2017 to recognize monthly first responders who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Columbus Regional Health honored Thursday morning Columbus police officers Christopher Snipes and Nathan Tooley as being First Friday Heroes. "They responded to the scene where a woman accidentally discharged a firearm and shot herself in the leg. The bullet hit an artery and thanks to their rapid response, quick thinking and application of a tourniquet the woman was able to survive a potentially fatal situation," said the Columbus Regional press release. Columbus Regional Health created the First Friday Hero program in early 2017 to recognize monthly first responders who go above and beyond the call of duty.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia

A northeast Georgia resident captured footage of ducks “ice skating” on a frozen pond on Sunday, January 7. The video was taken in Canon, which according to local station WSB-TV Atlanta was one of the cities that had been placed under a cold weather warning since 5 am that day. State authorities forecast below-freezing temperatures overnight and announced the closure of schools across more than fifteen districts. Georgia, as well as other southern states including Florida and the Carolinas, have been experiencing unusually harsh winters as a storm brought heavy snowfall and record lows.