More Videos

Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes 1:10

Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes

Pause
Attorney says autopsy shows Redwine shot 11 times by Columbus police officer after high-speed chase 3:35

Attorney says autopsy shows Redwine shot 11 times by Columbus police officer after high-speed chase

Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead 0:33

Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead

65-year old man pleads not guilty to New Year's Day murder 1:01

65-year old man pleads not guilty to New Year's Day murder

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 3:05

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

88-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting stepdaughter 3:10

88-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting stepdaughter

Tree planting for MLK Jr. Day brings community one step closer to being a food oasis 1:10

Tree planting for MLK Jr. Day brings community one step closer to being a food oasis

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine 3:01

Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine

  • Glenwood's Quan Holton scores 2,000th career point

    Glenwood senior Quan Holton got quite a surprise when she learned her free throw against Lee-Scott Academy on Thursday, January 11th gave her her 2,000th career point.

Glenwood's Quan Holton scores 2,000th career point

Glenwood senior Quan Holton got quite a surprise when she learned her free throw against Lee-Scott Academy on Thursday, January 11th gave her her 2,000th career point.
jhill@ledger-enquirer.com
Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes

Latest News

Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes

Columbus Regional Health honored Thursday morning Columbus police officers Christopher Snipes and Nathan Tooley as being First Friday Heroes. "They responded to the scene where a woman accidentally discharged a firearm and shot herself in the leg. The bullet hit an artery and thanks to their rapid response, quick thinking and application of a tourniquet the woman was able to survive a potentially fatal situation," said the Columbus Regional press release. Columbus Regional Health created the First Friday Hero program in early 2017 to recognize monthly first responders who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Video: Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

Latest News

Video: Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise. There were no immediate reports of injuries.