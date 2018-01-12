Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

More Videos

(Not so) smooth criminals

Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell

Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

Hospital trains for potential hazmat emergency, terrorism threat

Video notebook: Here's one way to "shorten" that morning commute.

Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting longtime friend at NYE party in Columbus

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

    What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu?

What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Columbus Regional Health honored Thursday morning Columbus police officers Christopher Snipes and Nathan Tooley as being First Friday Heroes. "They responded to the scene where a woman accidentally discharged a firearm and shot herself in the leg. The bullet hit an artery and thanks to their rapid response, quick thinking and application of a tourniquet the woman was able to survive a potentially fatal situation," said the Columbus Regional press release. Columbus Regional Health created the First Friday Hero program in early 2017 to recognize monthly first responders who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise. There were no immediate reports of injuries.