Columbus teen accused of striking woman on head with baseball bat, stomping on her face

More Videos 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home Pause 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:10 Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes 2:00 College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell 0:33 Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:15 Hospital trains for potential hazmat emergency, terrorism threat 0:33 Video notebook: Here's one way to "shorten" that morning commute. 1:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting longtime friend at NYE party in Columbus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy