Columbus teen accused of striking woman on head with baseball bat, stomping on her face

More Videos

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Pause
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes 1:10

Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell 2:00

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell

Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead 0:33

Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

Hospital trains for potential hazmat emergency, terrorism threat 1:15

Hospital trains for potential hazmat emergency, terrorism threat

Video notebook: Here's one way to 'shorten' that morning commute. 0:33

Video notebook: Here's one way to "shorten" that morning commute.

Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting longtime friend at NYE party in Columbus 1:01

Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting longtime friend at NYE party in Columbus

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Latest News

Columbus teen accused of striking woman on head with baseball bat, stomping on her face

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 12, 2018 12:28 PM

A Columbus teen allegedly stomped on a woman's head and threatened her with a knife Wednesday afternoon at a Beallwood Avenue home, authorities said.

Breunia Banks, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Columbus police were called to Ray's Food Mart at 3822 Hamilton Road around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday to investigate an assault. The victim told police that Banks attacked her at her home in the 3900 block of Beallwood Avenue after noticing a hickey on her neck.

She said Banks threw her to the floor and stomped on her head. She allegedly grabbed a knife and cut her hair before threatening to stab her.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Banks was also accused of striking the woman on the head with a baseball bat and grabbing her by the throat, choking her until she lost consciousness.

The victim's head and lips were swollen. It's unclear if she went to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said Banks refused to answer questions about the incident, but she said she got into a petty argument with the victim.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Pause
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes 1:10

Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell 2:00

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell

Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead 0:33

Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

Hospital trains for potential hazmat emergency, terrorism threat 1:15

Hospital trains for potential hazmat emergency, terrorism threat

Video notebook: Here's one way to 'shorten' that morning commute. 0:33

Video notebook: Here's one way to "shorten" that morning commute.

Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting longtime friend at NYE party in Columbus 1:01

Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting longtime friend at NYE party in Columbus

  • Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

    What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu?

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

View More Video