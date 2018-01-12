Columbus teen accused of striking woman on head with baseball bat, stomping on her face

A Columbus teen allegedly stomped on a woman's head and threatened her with a knife Wednesday afternoon at a Beallwood Avenue home, authorities said.
Breunia Banks, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus police were called to Ray's Food Mart at 3822 Hamilton Road around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday to investigate an assault. The victim told police that Banks attacked her at her home in the 3900 block of Beallwood Avenue after noticing a hickey on her neck.
She said Banks threw her to the floor and stomped on her head. She allegedly grabbed a knife and cut her hair before threatening to stab her.
Banks was also accused of striking the woman on the head with a baseball bat and grabbing her by the throat, choking her until she lost consciousness.
The victim's head and lips were swollen. It's unclear if she went to the hospital for treatment.
Authorities said Banks refused to answer questions about the incident, but she said she got into a petty argument with the victim.
