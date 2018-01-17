More Videos

  • Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

    Watch as motorist and good samaritan Damion Lawrence talks Wednesday morning about the icy driving conditions and helps a Columbus Police Officer get another driver turned around on a very icy section of Manchester Expressway in Columbus.

"Where's my Thursday paper?" A note to Ledger-Enquirer subscribers and readers

By Dimon Kendrick-Holmes

dkholmes@ledger-enquirer.com

January 17, 2018 07:30 PM

Because of the weather, we were unable to deliver the Thursday newspaper, but we’re keeping it dry to deliver on Friday with that day’s paper.

We apologize for the delay, and invite you to enjoy Thursday’s paper online. If you’re a print or digital-only subscriber, you have unlimited access to ledger-enquirer.com and can read the e-edition version of Thursday's newspaper. Just click on “Full Menu” in the upper right-hand corner of our home page, then “Customer Service,” then “E-Edition.”

The e-edition allows you to read each page as it appears in the newspaper, as well as a big section called “Extra Extra,” which is more than 20 pages of bonus content, including national and international news, features and business stories, in-depth journalism, opinion and commentary.

Also on our website, you’ll get breaking news, videos, photo galleries and more content and information than you’ll find in the paper. Thank you for reading the Ledger-Enquirer.

  • Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction

    Neighbors use cardboard, rubber lids and a kayak to sled down the amphitheater hill at Front Avenue

  • Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185

    Soldiers were out on the road helping direct traffic after an overnight winter storm dropped snow and ice on Columbus.

