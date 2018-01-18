Davontae Terrell Watts
Police charge man with murder in 2014 shooting death of 4-year-old girl

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 18, 2018 12:05 PM

She was 4 years old when she was sitting in her mother's lap, having her hair braided, when several bullets flew through a window of her home.

Just over three years since the Dec. 30, 2014, slaying of Assata Snipes of Americus, authorities said they've arrested her killer.

Davontae Terrell Watts, 24, has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, Americus police announced Thursday.

The assault charges are related to the child's parents and her 5-year-old sister, who were inside when multiple shots were fired into the home, according to an Americus Police Department news release. One of the rounds fired struck Assata Snipes.

The arrest follows an investigation by Americus police and the GBI.

Watts was identified as the suspect through forensic evidence collected at the crime scene and interviews with witnesses and acquaintances of the family and the accused, according to the release.

Watts was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in count on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault related to the September 2016 robbery of a pawn shop.

"We were glad we were finally able to bring the ... family some closure," Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said by telephone Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Americus police at 229-924-3677, or the GBI at 229-931-2439.

