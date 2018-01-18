More Videos

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 1:02

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:52

13th Street overpass remains closed 0:21

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors 1:25

New Chick-fil-A opens with music, cowbells, and parade of first 100 customers 1:50

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go 0:47

  • Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 19 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

    Here's the weather forecast for Friday, January 19 from WRBL meteorologist Bob Jeswald.

Here's the weather forecast for Friday, January 19 from WRBL meteorologist Bob Jeswald.
Spotlight on movie theater general manager

Job Spotlight focuses this week on Tobias Farley, general manager of the AMC Ritz 13 movie theater on Whittlesey Road in Columbus. Starting as a diner dish washer at the adjacent Hollywood Connection, he has worked his way up the ranks in the theater industry while also raising a family and furthering his education. (Video by Tony Adams)