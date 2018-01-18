Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 19 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Rev. Noble Williams of Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church in Phenix City, Ala. is president of Community Concerned Clergy which is having an MLK March on Jan. 13 starting at the Russell County Courthouse.
Job Spotlight focuses this week on Tobias Farley, general manager of the AMC Ritz 13 movie theater on Whittlesey Road in Columbus. Starting as a diner dish washer at the adjacent Hollywood Connection, he has worked his way up the ranks in the theater industry while also raising a family and furthering his education. (Video by Tony Adams)