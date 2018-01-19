Columbus man faces rape, sodomy charge

A man was arrested Thursday morning after he was accused of raping an individual in Columbus, authorities said.
Michael Williams, 32, faces one count each of rape and sodomy along with unrelated traffic charges. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Saturday hearing in Recorder's Court.
A Columbus police officer said he was in the area of Buena Vista Road and Andrews Road with an automatic license plate reader when he spotted Williams driving a 2011 Hyundai Elantra with suspended registration. He pulled him over at the Circle K gas station at 3010 Buena Vista Road.
The officer checked with the Georgia Crime Information Center and learned that there was also no valid insurance on the vehicle. The brake lights on the car were allegedly not working correctly.
Never miss a local story.
Williams' drivers license was also revoked, according to police.
At the time of his arrest, Williams was also wanted on rape and sodomy warrants. He was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Andrews Road.
No details about the rape and sodomy allegations were immediately released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments