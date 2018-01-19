Murder warrant issued for suspect in Nov. 28 Curry Street shooting

Columbus police have identified a murder suspect in the Nov. 28 shooting of Jahwon Armstead on Curry Street , authorities said Friday.
A murder warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Tyree Pipkin, also known as Jay-Glock, Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said in a release. The suspect may be hanging out in the Bella Cove apartments on Farr Road and driving an unknown black BMW. Lafayette Drive was listed as another known area for Pipkin.
Police were called to Midtown Medical Center at about 10 p.m. to check on a person shot. At the hospital, police found Armstead, who was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds19 minutes later.
Riding in a private vehicle, Armstead was rushed to the emergency room of the hospital after he was shot. He was in a vehicle before he was shot in the 4200 block of Curry Street.
During a preliminary investigation, police learned the shooting occurred at a residence on Curry Street. The investigation was turned over to the Homicide Unit.
Pipkin is described as black, about 5 feet , 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Pipkin should call Cpl. Donna Baker at 706-225-4047 or dbaker@columbusga.org.
