January 19, 2018 5:53 PM

Three charged in undercover drug operation in Troup County

By Ben Wright

Three suspects were arrested Tuesday on drug charges, including trafficking, after an undercover operation targeting cocaine and methamphetamine, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Kevin Maurice Parham of Greenville was charged with trafficking in cocaine, interference with government property, fleeing and attempting to elude, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving after he was taken into custody in Meriwether County. Andre Mandrell Smith of LaGrange was arrested in Hogansville where he faces one count of trafficking in 2 ounces of cocaine and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

In a second unrelated case, Gregory Deante Alford of Carrollton was charged with trafficking in meth and unlawful use of communications facilities. Alford is accused of possessing about 9 ounces of meth in five clear plastic bags.

The operation was conducted with help from the LaGrange Police Department, Hogansville Police Department and West Metro Drug Enforcement office.

