Daniel Bruce Franz II

Crimestoppers offering $2,000 cash reward for leads in Warner Robins slaying

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 22, 2018 12:55 PM

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts and arrest of the suspect in Warner Robins' first slaying of the year.

Daniel Bruce Franz II is wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault in the Jan. 13 slaying of 28-year-old Vincent Junior at Tanglewood Apartments on Elberta Road.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers is putting up the cash reward, Warner Robins Assistant Police Chief John Wagner said.

Junior and Franz were heard arguing inside Apartment 90 just before shots were fired. Police were called about 6:12 p.m., and they found Junior shot dead inside.

"Franz has been seen in the Middle Georgia area and is more than likely armed and considered dangerous," police said.

The city has had three homicides so far this year, including the killing of a restaurant worker Sunday night.

Anyone with information about Franz's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

