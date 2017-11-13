Columbus, Phenix City weather for January 26 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

What would it be like to make pizza in zero gravity? Astronauts aboard the International Space Station worked together to add sauce and toppings to pizza crusts, making for an unusual spectacle of floating food.
Muscogee Sheriff Donna Tompkins appeared before City Council requesting a change in pay-grades for correctional officers and deputies in her department. She said it would be the second phase in a pay reform process that began with the 2018 budget.
On Monday, James Evans and his family were among about 40 people surveyed at the House of Mercy as part of the annual Point-in-Time count conducted by Home for Good, a United Way agency leading the city’s 10-year plan to end homelessness.